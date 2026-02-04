Tata Realty & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 19.72 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.44% to Rs 33.72 crore

Net Loss of Tata Realty & Infrastructure reported to Rs 19.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 59.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.44% to Rs 33.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.33.7229.21-18.74-40.02-17.38-58.11-17.82-58.44-19.72-59.54

