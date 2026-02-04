Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 10.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 5449.84 crore

Net profit of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 10.18% to Rs 824.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 917.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 5449.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4796.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5449.844796.8064.9072.371333.651315.211237.471233.01824.16917.57

