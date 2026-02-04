Bhel gains after receiving LoI from Hindalco
Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 1.06% to Rs 270.90 after the company announced it has received a Letter of Intent from Hindalco Industries for a major power equipment order.The LOI, received on 3 February 2026, is for the design, engineering, manufacture, supply, installation, commissioning and performance acceptance testing of a 2 x 150 MW boiler-turbine-generator package. The project is part of Hindalcos Aditya Expansion Project Phase II at its aluminium facility in Lapanga, Sambalpur district of Odisha.
The order, awarded through a domestic tender, is valued at approximately Rs 1,200-1,500 crore. Commissioning of the BTG package is scheduled within 35 months for Unit 1 and 37 months for Unit 2 from the effective date of the contract.
Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. BHEL is the flagship engineering and manufacturing enterprise of India and is owned and operated by the Government of India.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 189.82% to Rs 390.40 crore while revenue from operations rose 16.43% to Rs 8,473.10 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:37 PM IST