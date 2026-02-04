Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.28% to Rs 28.35 crore

Net Loss of Tata Housing Development Company reported to Rs 51.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 28.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.28.3525.25-77.81-92.32-48.52-58.77-49.75-59.70-51.89-60.06

