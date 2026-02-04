Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Housing Development Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 51.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 12.28% to Rs 28.35 crore

Net Loss of Tata Housing Development Company reported to Rs 51.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 60.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.28% to Rs 28.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 25.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales28.3525.25 12 OPM %-77.81-92.32 -PBDT-48.52-58.77 17 PBT-49.75-59.70 17 NP-51.89-60.06 14

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

