Tata Steel Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 152.41, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 15.68% in last one year as compared to a 29.35% rally in NIFTY and a 32.61% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Tata Steel Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 152.41, down 0.23% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 25260. The Sensex is at 82518.16, up 0.19%.Tata Steel Ltd has gained around 1.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9405.25, down 1.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 127.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 460.93 lakh shares in last one month.