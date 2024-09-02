Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5539.65, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 88.24% in last one year as compared to a 29.34% jump in NIFTY and a 62.97% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5539.65, up 1.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25259.3. The Sensex is at 82491.05, up 0.15%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has gained around 6.86% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26172.8, down 0.73% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.56 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5565.9, up 1.45% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 88.24% in last one year as compared to a 29.34% jump in NIFTY and a 62.97% jump in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 25.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

