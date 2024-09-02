Bajaj Finserv Ltd soars 3.29%

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1841.65, up 3.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 29.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.65% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1841.65, up 3.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25259.3. The Sensex is at 82509.57, up 0.17%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 17.47% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23637.9, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1848, up 3.14% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 21.96% in last one year as compared to a 29.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.65% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 203.24 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

