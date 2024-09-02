Business Standard
Naraingarh Sugar Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.61 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 57.70% to Rs 19.56 crore
Net Loss of Naraingarh Sugar Mills reported to Rs 12.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 57.70% to Rs 19.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.5646.24 -58 OPM %-5.01-4.78 -PBDT-10.78-11.06 3 PBT-12.61-13.51 7 NP-12.61-13.51 7
First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:30 PM IST

