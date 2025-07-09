Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG scrore from NSE Sustainability

Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG scrore from NSE Sustainability

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Great Eastern Shipping Company announced that NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics (NSE Sustainability), a SEBI registered ESG Rating provider, has vide its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report assigned an overall ESG score of 58 to the Company for FY 2023-24.

The Company has not engaged NSE Sustainability for ESG Rating. NSE Sustainability has independently prepared the report based on data of the Company pertaining to FY 2023-24 available in public domain.

Aurionpro Solutions secures major digital banking deal in Africa

Board of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure allots 1.08 cr bonus equity shares

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Benchmarks trade with small gains; FMCG shares in demand

Ashok Leyland fixes record date for bonus issue

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

