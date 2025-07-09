Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Pipavav sees slight dip in Q1 FY26 cargo handling

Gujarat Pipavav sees slight dip in Q1 FY26 cargo handling

Image

Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Gujarat Pipavav Port announced that its handled cargo volume in container terms decreased to 164 thousand TEUs for Q1 FY26 from 165 thousand TEUs recorded in Q1 FY25, down 0.60%.

While the company's dry bulk cargo volume remained flat to 0.55 million MT, liquid cargo volume rose 20.58% YoY to 0.41 million MT in the first quarter. The cargo volume of roll-on/roll-off ships zoomed to 42,000 units in Q1 FY26 registering a growth of 10.52% on YoY basis.

During the period under review, the company handled 447 container trains (down 6.87% YoY) and the containers handled on train were 99 thousand TEUs (down 2.94% YoY).

 

Gujarat Pipavav Port is India's first private sector port located on the south west coast of Gujarat near Bhavnagar. The port is strategically placed to on International Maritime Trade route which connects India with US, Europe, Africa, Middle East on one side and Far East on the other side.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 70.68% to Rs 112.36 crore on 0.19% marginally rise in revenue from operations to Rs 251.77 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Shares of Gujarat Pipavav rose 0.61% to Rs 156.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG scrore from NSE Sustainability

Great Eastern Shipping Company receives ESG scrore from NSE Sustainability

Aurionpro Solutions secures major digital banking deal in Africa

Aurionpro Solutions secures major digital banking deal in Africa

Board of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure allots 1.08 cr bonus equity shares

Board of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure allots 1.08 cr bonus equity shares

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Adani Green Energy receives ESG ratings from CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics

Benchmarks trade with small gains; FMCG shares in demand

Benchmarks trade with small gains; FMCG shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookBharat Bandh LIVE UpdatesSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025Bharat Band TodayTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon