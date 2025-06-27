Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Tele Business Services launches "Zidd Hai to Jeet Hai" Campaign as a tribute to Indian MSMEs

As India celebrates MSME Day 2025, Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) launched its powerful new campaign - Zidd Hai To Jeet Hai - a compelling tribute to the determined spirit that drives India's MSMEs to overcome every obstacle and emerge victorious. The campaign celebrates the relentless grit that has made MSMEs the true architects of India's economic transformation, contributing significantly to the nation's GDP and generating employment for innumerable people.

Brand Film: https://youtu.be/eJZun2bcltI?si=NdsafRDoKw2a2Ubq

TTBS has been instrumental in bridging the digital gap for MSMEs across diverse sectors by providing affordable, scalable solutions purpose built for their business needs. From Smartflo UCaaS to secured cloud connectivity and cybersecurity, TTBS empowers businesses to streamline operations, cut costs, and grow confidently in a digital-first economy.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

