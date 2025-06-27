Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Godfrey Phillips India announces change in senior management

Godfrey Phillips India announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Godfrey Phillips India has appointed Jaishree Tolani as General Counsel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company in place of Rajesh Nair, who has since resigned from the position of Vice President-Legal of the Company.

Jaishree Tolani was associated with the prominent law firm AZB & Partners for 14 years and was a Partner at the time of leaving them in December 2023. Since then, she has been working as an Independent Legal Practitioner and as 'Of Counsel' to AZB & Partners.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 5:03 PM IST

