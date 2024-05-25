Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit declines 85.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore
Net profit of Tatia Global Venture declined 85.15% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.88% to Rs 0.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.260.28 -7 1.071.03 4 OPM %46.1550.00 -44.8650.49 - PBDT0.151.02 -85 0.624.40 -86 PBT0.151.02 -85 0.624.40 -86 NP0.151.01 -85 0.624.39 -86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tatia Global Venture consolidated net profit rises 18.75% in the December 2023 quarter

IFCI Venture Capital Funds standalone net profit declines 44.93% in the December 2023 quarter

Christian Louboutin Announces a Joint Venture Partnership in India with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited

Softrak Venture Investment reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Halder Venture reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.94 crore in the December 2023 quarter

BPL consolidated net profit declines 79.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Lee &amp; Nee Software (Exports) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 56.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Shiva Texyarn consolidated net profit declines 18.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sunflag Iron &amp; Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 8.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon