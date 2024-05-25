Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 56.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.91% to Rs 2695.00 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 33.01% to Rs 1656.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1245.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 10562.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9464.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 56.45% to Rs 449.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 287.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.91% to Rs 2695.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2452.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.