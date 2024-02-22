Reciclar Technologies is a leader in designing and construction of state-of-the-art:

h - Sewage Treatment Plant,

h - Effluent Treatment Plant,

h - Wastewater Treatment Plant,

h - Water Recycling System

The above mentioned are primarily membrane-based technologies. Reciclar is committed to continuous research and development, improvising existing effluent treatment plants and identifying synergies between various treatment technologies. It offers waste water solutions for industries, hospitals, domestic sewage and residential sewage treatment plants.

Memtrix is presently engaged in manufacturing and selling of Hollow fiber membranes for treatment, recovery and recycling of water, Providing systems and solutions for the water and wastewater industry with pan India presence. Memtrix Pressure modules are ideal for application in potable water generation from well water, rain harvesting water, river water and other sources.

All the above products have a significant headroom to grow in the domestic market and will be a valueable addition to TRLs current portfolio of technologies offered. After the acquisition of controlling stake in both the companies, TRL looks to have a sizable business in domestic market and it will help TRL improve its bottom line as it is a margin accretive acquisition.

Taylormade Renewable is in the process of acquiring a majority stake in an Ahmedabad based company Reciclar Technologies and its start-up venture Memtrix Technologies LLP.