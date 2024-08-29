Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS extends its partnership with international fashion retailer - Primark

TCS extends its partnership with international fashion retailer - Primark

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
To help transform Primark's technology operations
Tata Consultancy Services has extended its partnership with Primark, a leading international fashion retailer across 17 countries in Europe and the US. Over the next five years, TCS will help transform Primark's technology operations to support the retailer's ambitious plans for global growth. TCS has been working with Primark since 2016, establishing itself as a trusted partner to the retailer. As well as driving business-critical integration programmes and stabilising core platforms for the retailer, TCS has also improved cybersecurity capabilities, improving stability and reliability of processes and systems.
As part of this expanded partnership, TCS will help transform Primark's technology operating environment to make it more resilient, reliable, and efficient. By supporting Primark's transformation journey, TCS will help reduce time-to-market for the retailer, aligning with its strategies for future growth. TCS will help Primark adopt a more agile and product-based operating model by enabling automation through intelligent automation and DevOps technologies. This new operating model will integrate and optimise application development, testing and maintenance processes.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

