Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / K E C International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

K E C International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
JM Financial Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2024.
JM Financial Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
K E C International Ltd surged 9.30% to Rs 948 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26480 shares in the past one month.
JM Financial Ltd soared 8.15% to Rs 110.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.2 lakh shares in the past one month.
Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd spiked 7.77% to Rs 704.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16647 shares in the past one month.
TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 7.76% to Rs 51.66. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.33 lakh shares in the past one month.
Godfrey Phillips India Ltd advanced 7.29% to Rs 6231. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16723 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Power grid

PFC, REC gain up to 3% as UBS initiates 'buy' rating on high growth outlook

Gautam Adan

Gauatm Adani pips Ambani as India's richest, SRK enters billionaire list

Lebanon, Israel, Lebanon-Israel flag

Threat of war with Israel redefines 'normal' life in Lebanon's Beirut

Godrej

Godrej Enterprises plans to invest Rs 4,000 crore in expansion, real estate

BSE NSE, Bull market, Indian share market

NLC India up 4% on signing power usage pact to supply 200 MW Green Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon