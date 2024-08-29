K E C International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JM Financial Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2024. JM Financial Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, TV18 Broadcast Ltd and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp K E C International Ltd surged 9.30% to Rs 948 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26480 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd soared 8.15% to Rs 110.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd spiked 7.77% to Rs 704.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16647 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd gained 7.76% to Rs 51.66. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 56.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd advanced 7.29% to Rs 6231. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 27422 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16723 shares in the past one month.

