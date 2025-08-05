Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 3.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Gala Precision Engineering consolidated net profit rises 3.81% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 6:21 PM IST

Sales rise 18.64% to Rs 63.08 crore

Net profit of Gala Precision Engineering rose 3.81% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.64% to Rs 63.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales63.0853.17 19 OPM %15.2720.46 -PBDT10.3910.26 1 PBT8.248.32 -1 NP6.546.30 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

