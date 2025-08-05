Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 27.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 254.96 croreNet profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 27.65% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 254.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales254.96223.20 14 OPM %16.2316.21 -PBDT40.9432.44 26 PBT29.7821.64 38 NP21.2816.67 28
