Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 26.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 108.77 croreNet profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 26.83% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 108.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales108.77103.11 5 OPM %16.4215.46 -PBDT19.8620.82 -5 PBT6.469.37 -31 NP5.407.38 -27
