TCS partners with CEA

TCS partners with CEA

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

To accelerate innovation and deployment of Physical AI solutions

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a partnership with CEA, among the world's most innovative research institutions to accelerate innovation and industrialization of Physical AI solutions. Physical AI is focused on bringing together robotics, artificial intelligence, and intelligent systems to help machines perceive, interpret, and interact with the physical world, thus advancing digital transformation and modernization of industrial processes.

TCS and CEA's leading French research institute for intelligent digital systems, will drive the design, development, and deployment of cutting-edge Physical AI-powered systems for real-world applications. By combining CEA deep expertise in digital transformation and scientific research with TCS' domain knowledge and global scale, the alliance will deliver scalable AI-driven solutions tailored to industrial use casesfrom manufacturing and logistics to automationultimately transforming efficiency and resilience across sectors.

 

Key areas of collaboration include:

Versatile Robots: Development of adaptable robots capable of learning and executing diverse tasks in a dynamic environment. Advanced Human-Robot Collaboration: Creation of intuitive, safe, and efficient human-robot interaction systems for industrial environments. Socially Assistive Robots: Creation of robots capable of interacting and assisting humans in social contexts, particularly for personalized support and guidance.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

