Lasa Supergenerics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Ravinder Heights Ltd, Precision Camshafts Ltd, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd and JTEKT India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2025.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd soared 19.75% to Rs 12.37 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24136 shares in the past one month.

 

Ravinder Heights Ltd surged 14.77% to Rs 52.68. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3752 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd spiked 13.27% to Rs 249.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85565 shares in the past one month.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd spurt 13.02% to Rs 10.59. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 118.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd advanced 11.88% to Rs 177.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

