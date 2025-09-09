Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IT shares jump on value buying

IT shares jump on value buying

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

The Nifty IT index advanced 2.43% to 35,143.15 on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak as investors engaged in value buying after recent declines.

The index dropped 4% over the past five sessions amid tariff uncertainties and global concerns.

Infosys (up 4.39%), Coforge (up 2.62%), Wipro (up 2.25%), Mphasis (up 1.92%), Tech Mahindra (up 1.83%), HCL Technologies (up 1.50%), Persistent Systems (up 1.39%), LTIMindtree (up 1%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.89%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.81%) led the gains today.

The rebound was driven by strength in Infosys, which announced that its board will meet on 11 September 2025 to consider a share buyback proposal. Expectations of a potential US Federal Reserve rate cut also supported sentiment.

 

Analysts, however, cautioned that foreign investor flows remain muted, limiting prospects of a sustained rally. They added that while local policy support offers near-term relief, earnings outlook for the sector remains subdued given slower deal wins and muted demand from global clients.

The US Federal Reserve is scheduled to meet on September 16-17, with markets increasingly expecting a 50-basis point rate cut. A reduction in rates could boost discretionary spending in the US, which remains the largest revenue contributor for Indian IT companies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ICRA revises rating outlook of Mold-Tek Packaging to 'positive'

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GMDC corrects on profit booking after recent rally

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

