Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICRA revises rating outlook of Mold-Tek Packaging to 'positive'

ICRA revises rating outlook of Mold-Tek Packaging to 'positive'

Image

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Mold-Tek Packaging said that the credit rating agency ICRA has revised its outlook on the long-term ratings of the company to 'positive' from 'stable' while reaffirming the rating at '[ICRA] A+'.

The agency has affirmed the short-term rating at [ICRA] A1.

ICRA stated that the revision in the outlook on Mold-TEK Packagings (Mold-Tek) long-term rating to 'positive from 'stable considers the expected improvement in the companys credit profile supported by growth in earnings on the back of healthy demand from recently added customers for plastic packaging products, and scale-up of the pharmaceutical segment.

ICRA expects the company to clock a revenue growth of 12-16% in FY2026, supported by healthy volume growth and realisations, along with scale-up of volumes in the pharmaceutical division and supplies to recently added customers. Operating margins are expected to remain healthy at 18-19% supported by a healthy product mix.

 

While the company is expected to incur capex of Rs. 75-85.0 crore in FY2026, partially funded through debt, its capital structure and coverage metrics are expected to remain comfortable.

Also Read

Spotify's New User Controls

Spotify update brings new playlist tools, smart filters, and AI DJ controls

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off highs; Infy leads IT rally; Sebi-Jane Street SAT hearing begins

Auto manufacturing

Precision Camshafts stock zooms 37% in 2 days; check shareholding pattern

trading, stock market

Bartronics India shares jump 12%: Here's why this penny stock is rallying

Jane Street Group, Jane Street

Sebi says Jane Street probe could be wider as firm demands release of docs

The ratings factor in Mold-Teks strong technological capabilities and its track record of adopting the latest trends in packaging further support the ratings. The company caters to end-user industries such as paints, food & FMCG and pharmaceuticals and has a reputed client base.

Healthy demand from reputed customer base and addition of new customers and products has led to a healthy revenue growth at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3% in the last five years ending in FY2025.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the companys high customer and segment concentration, with the top 10 customers accounting for around 60% of its revenues, while around 44% of revenues are derived from the paint division.

The ratings also consider stiff competition in the industry, limiting the companys pricing flexibility.

The company is dependent on a single supplier for a major portion of its key raw material requirements and is exposed to supply-disruption risks in case of force majeure events.

Mold-Tek Packaging manufactures injection-moulded decorative packaging containers, mainly pails (cylindrical containers), for paint, lubricant, food and other products. The company has an integrated manufacturing facility for product packaging and labelling operations. It also commenced commercial production of plastic products for the pharmaceutical industry in June 2024.

The scrip fell 1.38% to currently trade at Rs 161.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sula Vineyards Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

GMDC corrects on profit booking after recent rally

GMDC corrects on profit booking after recent rally

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion

Infosys concludes digital transformation for Bank CTBC Indonesia

Infosys concludes digital transformation for Bank CTBC Indonesia

John Cockerill India secures order for supply of tunnel furnaces

John Cockerill India secures order for supply of tunnel furnaces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon