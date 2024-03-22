Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TCS partners with Denmark-based Ramboll

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a multimillion-dollar strategic partnership to carry out the end-to-end IT transformation of Ramboll, a global architecture, engineering, and consultancy company headquartered in Denmark.
Over the next seven years, TCS will modernize and streamline Ramboll's IT operating model to drive business growth and optimize the IT cost base. TCS will also deliver services to manage Ramboll's cloud and data centers, application development and maintenance, Cyber Security and Digital Workplace. This will set a digital foundation for Ramboll's business growth, help to reduce its climate footprint, and increase scalability.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

TCS partners with Denmark's telecom service provider - Nuuday

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mkt advances

TCS inks multi-year agreement to modernize Enento Group's IT infrastructure, digital workplace

TCS, Tata Steel, Lemon Tree Hotels, H.G. Infra in focus

TCS, Aurobindo Pharma, IFCI, KIOCL in spotlight

Zensar Technologies allots 66,847 equity shares under ESOP

Mazagon Dock gains on plan to lease land parcel from Mumbai Port Authority

RBI Says Interest Rate On Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 Shall Be 8.34%

Robust regulatory frameworks and financial literacy necessary to mitigate risks associated with digitalization

Indices trades with minor gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon