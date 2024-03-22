Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mazagon Dock gains on plan to lease land parcel from Mumbai Port Authority

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) rose 1.40% to Rs 1,905.20 after the company accepted the Mumbai Port Authority's 29-year lease for the allotment of land and building on a long-term lease basis for Rs 354 crore.
In an exchange filing, the shipbuilding company said, The board has accepted the offer of Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) for the allotment of land and building (Workshop land and Clark Basin), measuring 14.55 acres, adjacent to MDL Mumbai Yard on long term lease basis to MDL for 29 years with effect from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2053.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The total allotment cost is approximately Rs 354 crore which include upfront lease premium, cost of buildings and structures, GST, stamp duty and registration charges.
The payment of the allotment cost will be paid to MbPA in due course, the firm stated.
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing of ships, submarines, various types of vessels and related engineering products for its customers.
The company consolidated net profit jumped 76.97% to Rs 626.78 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 354.16 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations climbed 30.10% YoY to Rs 2,362.47 crore in Q3 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

L&amp;T, Wipro, Mazagon Dock, Tata Communications in focus

CFF soars after bagging work order from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders gains after Q3 PAT jumps 77% YoY

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 76.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Market drifts lower in early trade; breadth positive

RBI Says Interest Rate On Government of India Floating Rate Bond 2033 Shall Be 8.34%

Robust regulatory frameworks and financial literacy necessary to mitigate risks associated with digitalization

Indices trades with minor gains; media shares rally for 2nd day

Bharat Dynamics edges higher after board OKs interim dividend, stock split proposals

Pound Lingers At 3-Week Low; UK Retail Sales Awaited

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAAP Protest LIVE UpdatesArvind Kejriwal ArrestDelhi Excise Policy CaseIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon