TCS partners with GitLab Inc.

TCS partners with GitLab Inc.

Feb 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

To accelerate enterprise innovation through intelligent orchestration and agentic AI automation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with GitLab Inc., the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps, to use intelligent orchestration and agentic AI automation to help enterprises accelerate innovation velocity at scale.

This collaboration combines TCS' expertise in AI-led enterprise transformation capabilities with GitLab's pre built AI agents and intelligent orchestration for software development. Together, TCS and GitLab will enable customers to accelerate software delivery, enhance security, and orchestrate AI agents across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC) within their organization's full context, standards, and guardrails.

Waaree Energies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Acuite Ratings reaffirms ratings of Ashoka Buildconn at 'AA/A1+'

Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Mastek UK wins sustainability excellence award from EcoVadis

Tata Power signs MoU with University of Warwick

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

