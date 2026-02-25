Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 70.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 70.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99683 shares

Usha Martin Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Waaree Energies Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 February 2026.

Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 70.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 70.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99683 shares. The stock rose 14.00% to Rs.1,226.80. Volumes stood at 56100 shares in the last session.

 

Usha Martin Ltd recorded volume of 82.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.73% to Rs.425.25. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 10.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72399 shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.4,245.90. Volumes stood at 2.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Waaree Energies Ltd recorded volume of 130.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.59% to Rs.2,733.40. Volumes stood at 22.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 24.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.11% to Rs.469.80. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

