Volumes spurt at Concord Biotech Ltd counter
Concord Biotech Ltd notched up volume of 70.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 70.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99683 shares
Usha Martin Ltd recorded volume of 82.46 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.73% to Rs.425.25. Volumes stood at 2.96 lakh shares in the last session.
Schaeffler India Ltd recorded volume of 10.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 14.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 72399 shares. The stock gained 3.94% to Rs.4,245.90. Volumes stood at 2.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Waaree Energies Ltd recorded volume of 130.42 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.51 lakh shares. The stock lost 9.59% to Rs.2,733.40. Volumes stood at 22.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd witnessed volume of 24.84 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.08 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.11% to Rs.469.80. Volumes stood at 2 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 3:04 PM IST