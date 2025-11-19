Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS recognised as Asia's most valuable IT services brand

TCS recognised as Asia's most valuable IT services brand

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

By Brand Finance

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognised as Asia's most valuable IT services brand, at Brand Finance's inaugural Asia Brand Gala in Singapore. This recognition reinforces TCS' enduring brand strength across the region and its leadership in helping enterprises become perpetually adaptive in the intelligent age.

Earlier this year, Brand Finance also named TCS the second most valuable IT services brand globally, with a brand valuation of $21.3 billion, reinforcing the company's continued investment in innovation and its strategic approach to AI-led transformation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Marksans Pharma receives USFDA approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride tablets

Marksans Pharma receives USFDA approval for Loperamide Hydrochloride tablets

Praveg receives LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Praveg receives LoA from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat

Trishakti Industries receives work order from Reliance Industries

Trishakti Industries receives work order from Reliance Industries

Goel Construction rises after securing Rs 173-cr order from Aditya Birla Group

Goel Construction rises after securing Rs 173-cr order from Aditya Birla Group

Solara Active Pharma Sciences' Mangalore unit completes USFDA inspection

Solara Active Pharma Sciences' Mangalore unit completes USFDA inspection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon