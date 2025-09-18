Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS secures a 5-year engagement with Vodafone Idea

Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Vodafone Idea to transform their business support system (BSS) through an AI-driven and future ready platform. The five-year engagement will help India's leading telecom service provider unlock new capabilities in customer experience by deploying a next gen platform focused on intelligence, automation, personalization and accelerated launch of new product and services.

The transformation will be anchored on TCS' flagship products TCS HOBS and TCS TwinX. TCS HOBS will provide the digital backbone for business support systems, driving agility, stability, and seamless integration across customer touchpoints. TCS TwinX will complement this with AI/ML-powered intelligence and scenario simulation, helping Vodafone Idea to enhance service responsiveness, and deliver personalized interactions. By combining the robust processes and systems of TCS HOBS along with advanced analytics capabilities of TCS TwinX, the unified platform will accelerate service delivery, ensure resilient performance, and provide flexibility to adapt quickly to evolving customer needs.

 

This partnership advances TCS' vision of Accelerating India's progress through solutions that are Made in India, for Indiaand ready for the world. With a strong focus on sustainability, security, and sovereignty, TCS aims to fuel innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness. As India enters a new era of digital advancement, TCS remains committed to delivering indigenous solutions that empower governments, enterprises, and citizens, helping them perpetually adapt in an AI-first world.

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

