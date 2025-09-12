Friday, September 12, 2025 | 11:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TCS signs MoU with C-DAC

TCS signs MoU with C-DAC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

To advance India's sovereign cloud ecosystem

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to accelerate the development of India's sovereign cloud ecosystem. As India doubles down on self-reliant and secure digital infrastructure, this collaboration aims to deliver scalable, and AI-enabled cloud platforms that align with India's data localization mandates and support the digital transformation of critical public sector services.

The collaboration with C-DAC, India's premier R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will develop and integrate indigenous innovations into TCS' sovereign cloud stack. This move will support the secure and compliant hosting of critical government applications including e-Sanjeevani, Dial 112, and workloads from central ministries. The partnership not only ensures adherence to stringent data protection standards but also enables faster enterprise adoption by enhancing security, compliance, and performance across key sectors such as healthcare, defence, smart cities, and BFSI.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Net inflows into equity mutual funds slide 21% on month in Jul-25

Net inflows into equity mutual funds slide 21% on month in Jul-25

Yen slips after US-Japan joint statement

Yen slips after US-Japan joint statement

Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

Lodha Developers signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to develop green data centre park in Palava

Lodha Developers signs MoU with Maharashtra govt to develop green data centre park in Palava

Consolidated Construction Consortium jumps after bagging Rs 180-cr B&F orders

Consolidated Construction Consortium jumps after bagging Rs 180-cr B&F orders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Share BuybackWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon