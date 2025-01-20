Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TD Power Systems wins an order of Rs 57 cr from NPCIL

TD Power Systems wins an order of Rs 57 cr from NPCIL

Image

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
TD Power Systems has received an order worth Rs 57 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for supply of induction motors. These unique low-speed motors will replace existing high-speed imported motors with reduction gearboxes.

The motors are designed to meet specific weight constraints, seismic requirements, fitted with titanium tube heat exchangers and will be customized to fit the existing base frame and coupling requirement. The motors will be supplied to NPCIL's Kudankulam plant with delivery, erection and commissioning scheduled during FY 2025-26 and 2026-27.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 15.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Ksolves India consolidated net profit rises 15.44% in the December 2024 quarter

Advait Infratech wins order from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development

Advait Infratech wins order from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development

Power shares gain

Power shares gain

Telecom shares gain

Telecom shares gain

Wipro rallies after Q3 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 3,354 cr, declares interim dividend of Rs 6/sh

Wipro rallies after Q3 PAT rises 5% QoQ to Rs 3,354 cr, declares interim dividend of Rs 6/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEBigg Boss 18 RPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon