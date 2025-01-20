TD Power Systems wins an order of Rs 57 cr from NPCIL

TD Power Systems has received an order worth Rs 57 crore from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for supply of induction motors. These unique low-speed motors will replace existing high-speed imported motors with reduction gearboxes.
The motors are designed to meet specific weight constraints, seismic requirements, fitted with titanium tube heat exchangers and will be customized to fit the existing base frame and coupling requirement. The motors will be supplied to NPCIL's Kudankulam plant with delivery, erection and commissioning scheduled during FY 2025-26 and 2026-27.
