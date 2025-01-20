Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom shares gain

Telecom shares gain

Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Telecom stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 30.23 points or 1.06% at 2868.84 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 11.44%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 11.42%),Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.77%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.09%),HFCL Ltd (up 2.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 1.51%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 0.49%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.42%), and Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, ITI Ltd (down 1.79%), Bharti Hexacom Ltd (down 0.75%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.57%) moved lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 7.59 or 0.01% at 52303.72.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 54.75 points or 0.36% at 15083.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.35 points or 0.1% at 23179.85.

The BSE Sensex index was up 29.36 points or 0.04% at 76648.69.

On BSE,1811 shares were trading in green, 1385 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

