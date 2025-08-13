Teamo Productions HQ standalone net profit declines 51.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 323.20% to Rs 28.27 croreNet profit of Teamo Productions HQ declined 51.70% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 323.20% to Rs 28.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales28.276.68 323 OPM %0.7813.47 -PBDT1.011.96 -48 PBT0.991.96 -49 NP0.711.47 -52
