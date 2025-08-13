Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.43% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Sarvottam Finvest rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.43% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.400.61 -34 OPM %32.5019.67 -PBDT0.130.11 18 PBT0.130.11 18 NP0.160.08 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content