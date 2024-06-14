Business Standard
Techknowgreen surges after bagging work orders Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Techknowgreen Solutions zoomed 7.10% to Rs 242.90 after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 2.06 crore from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).
The work order is for undertaking desktop analysis of online MIS for "Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0" of MPCB. The said contract has to be executed by 09 July 2024.
Techknowgreen Solutions is one of Indias leading environmental consulting company with 20+ years of experience in executing projects in the environment domain.
For fiscal 2024, profit after tax was Rs 6.11 crore on a total income of Rs 23.50 as per the latest financial statement issued the company. Profit and total income for FY23 were Rs 4.51 crore and Rs 14.86 crore, respectively.
First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

