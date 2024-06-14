Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1052.95, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 96.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.7% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1052.95, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 23443.55. The Sensex is at 76933.69, up 0.16%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has risen around 5.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9840.25, up 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1056.65, up 1.12% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 96.06% in last one year as compared to a 25.45% spurt in NIFTY and a 59.7% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 20.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

