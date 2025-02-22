Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.94 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Sales rise 1133.48% to Rs 27.26 crore

Net profit of Technical Associates Infrapower reported to Rs 16.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 32.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 1133.48% to Rs 27.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales27.262.21 1133 OPM %62.18-1734.84 -PBDT16.95-32.40 LP PBT16.95-32.40 LP NP16.94-32.53 LP

First Published: Feb 22 2025

