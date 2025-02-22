Saturday, February 22, 2025 | 01:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balrampur Chini lays foundation stone for India's first PLA biopolymer manufacturing facility

Balrampur Chini lays foundation stone for India's first PLA biopolymer manufacturing facility

Image

Last Updated : Feb 22 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Balrampur Chini Mills (BCML) marked a memorable milestone with the foundation stone laying ceremony of India's first Polylactic Acid (PLA) biopolymer manufacturing facility at Kumbhi, Uttar Pradesh today in the presence of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. This pioneering initiative positions Uttar Pradesh as the epicentre of India's biopolymer revolution, reinforcing the state's commitment to sustainable industrial growth.

Strategically located adjacent to BCML's existing sugar factory in Kumbhi, Uttar Pradesh, this state-of-the-art manufacturing plant integrates operational synergies to enhance resource efficiency and optimize supply chain management. With a gross investment of Rs. 2,850 crore, the plant leverages cutting-edge technology from global technology providers.

 

This plant is going to be India's first industrial scale biopolymer plant & also set a new global benchmark. It will be powered by 100% renewable energy for its entire production process, and also the first plant location where sugarcane is transformed into PLA in a single, integrated site, showcasing a truly closed-loop sustainability mode.

With an annual production capacity of 80,000 tonnes per annum, the plant will produce 100% industrially compostable & bio-based PLA- Poly Lactic acid which finds a wide range of applications. Specially as an ideal alternative to the banned Single Use Plastic items (SUP), such as straws, disposable cutlery, food trays, bottles, curd cups, and carry bags etc.

This PLA can also be anaerobically digested to produce biogas and fertilizer, tackling both waste and emissions. The production process emits 68% less greenhouse gases than conventional plastics, and as the world's first PLA plant fully powered by renewable energy, we will cut emissions even further.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg

Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Ibuprofen and Famotidine tablets, 800 mg/26.6 mg

Hazoor Multi Projects bags steel fabrication contract for Versova Bandra Sea Link

Hazoor Multi Projects bags steel fabrication contract for Versova Bandra Sea Link

ABB India launches new range of 'LIORA' modular switches

ABB India launches new range of 'LIORA' modular switches

ICRA downgrades ratings of Fusion Finance to 'A-' with 'negative' outlook

ICRA downgrades ratings of Fusion Finance to 'A-' with 'negative' outlook

Gunny Chem Tex India standalone net profit declines 91.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Gunny Chem Tex India standalone net profit declines 91.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

AUS vs ENG Pitch reportRCB vs MI HighlightsOPPO Launches Find N5 ENG vs AUS playing 11Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySourav Ganguly NewsClass 12th physics question paper analysisRRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon