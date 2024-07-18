Techno Electric launches QIP; floor price at Rs 1,506.58/share

Techno Electric & Engineering announced that its board the opening of issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 1,506.58 per share.

The floor price of Rs 461.26 is at a discount of 0.40% to the previous day's closing price of Rs 459.40 on the BSE.

The firm may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company is a recognized company in the power sector. It provides engineering, procurement and construction services to the three segments of power sector including generation, transmission and distribution. The company is also engaged in generation of wind power through wind turbine generators in the states of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka.

The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 16 July 2024.