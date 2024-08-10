Autoline Industries standalone net profit rises 168.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 150.75 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Autoline Industries rose 168.32% to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 150.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 148.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.150.75148.4610.356.979.415.415.422.025.422.02