APL Apollo Tubes consolidated net profit declines 0.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.51% to Rs 4777.12 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of APL Apollo Tubes declined 0.23% to Rs 193.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 193.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.51% to Rs 4777.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4402.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4777.124402.476.316.98298.52301.77252.02260.85193.17193.62