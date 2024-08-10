Jagran Prakashan consolidated net profit declines 7.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 444.12 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Jagran Prakashan declined 7.77% to Rs 41.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 44.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 444.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 454.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.444.12454.5814.7515.2783.2283.7757.5556.8641.1744.64