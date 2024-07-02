Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Telecommunication index falling 28.77 points or 0.92% at 3101.24 at 13:40 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.44%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.17%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.85%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.62%),HFCL Ltd (down 1.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (down 1%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.96%), ITI Ltd (down 0.74%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 0.69%), and Avantel Ltd (down 0.65%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.96%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.39%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.73%) moved up.

At 13:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 21.43 or 0.04% at 52973.16.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 106.69 points or 0.67% at 15854.16.

The Nifty 50 index was down 20 points or 0.08% at 24121.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 39.03 points or 0.05% at 79437.16.

On BSE,1940 shares were trading in green, 1918 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

