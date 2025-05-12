Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TFCI jumps after Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

TFCI jumps after Q4 PAT rises 48% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Tourism Finance Corporation of India (TFCI) rallied 3.90% to Rs 203.95 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 48.04% to Rs 30.20 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 20.40 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total income jumped 20.49% year on year (YoY) to Rs 69.45 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 47.2% to Rs 36.31 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 24.67 crore in Q4 FY24.

Borrowings stood at Rs 866.09 crore as of 31st March 2025, down 11.9% as compared with Rs 983.04 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Gross loan book as of 31st March 2025 was Rs 1,693.57 crore, which was higher by 7% as compared with Rs 1,588.92 crore as of 31st March 2024.

 

Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 69.70% as of 31st March 2025 as against 69.18% as of 31st March 2024. Tier I was at 69.18% as of 31st March 2025 as compared with 58.50% as of 31st March 2024.

On full year basis, the companys standalone net profit jumped 13.9% to Rs 103.81 crore on 7.4% increase in total income to Rs 260.06 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Net interest income rose 12.35% to Rs 106.69 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 94.96 crore in FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 5.07% in FY25 as against 4.58% in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Rs 10 each for FY25.

Further, the companys board approved raising funds by way of long/medium/short-term/overdraft loans from banks/financial institutions/other institutions or issue of bonds/debentures/other instruments for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,000 crore.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India, popularly known as TFCI, is a premier public financial institution which commenced operations in 1989 with core objective of providing finance and advisory services to the tourism sector in India. Besides tourism, TFCI also provides finance to educational institutions, healthcare institutions, non-banking finance companies, real-estate sector engaged in affordable/middle class housing development, other services such as logistics, warehousing, etc., renewable energy and manufacturing sectors.

First Published: May 12 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

