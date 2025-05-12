Monday, May 12, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / PCB plans resumption of suspended Pakistan Super League in Pakistan

PCB plans resumption of suspended Pakistan Super League in Pakistan

A reliable PCB source said following the 'ceasefire' with India, the PCB plans to resume the PSL by May 16.

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Karachi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing to resume the suspended Pakistan Super League (PSL) even if the foreign recruits do not come back and host the final before Bangladesh arrive for a T20 series later this month.

A reliable PCB source said following the 'ceasefire' with India, the PCB plans to resume the PSL by May 16.

"We have eight games, including the final, remaining in the PSL and the plan is to resume by May 15-16 with or without foreign players and wrap up the event," a PCB source said.

The official said some of the overseas players are still in Dubai and some had left for their homes. 

 

"Franchises have been told to ask the foreign players to return for the remaining matches but the final decision is with them and their boards," he said.

"The PCB is in touch with the Bangladesh Cricket Board and both are monitoring the situation but with the situation limping back to normalcy the series is on now."  Bangladesh are scheduled to play matches in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Lahore.

PCB plans to complete the remainder of the PSL in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin, Tendulkar

Bound by a thread: Tendulkar recalls Kohli's special gesture on retirement

Virat Kohli

Kohli's retirement marks end of remarkable chapter in sports: CM Naidu

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, the most Australian non-Aussie cricketer ever: Greg Chappell

Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma

After every Test series, ...a little wiser: Anushka on Kohli's retirement

Army DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai on Virat Kohli retirement

'I am also a Virat Kohli fan,' says Indian Army DGMO Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai

Topics : Cricket News Pakistan cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 5:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon