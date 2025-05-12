Monday, May 12, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi to conduct cloud-seeding trials with each flight lasting for 1.5 hrs

Delhi to conduct cloud-seeding trials with each flight lasting for 1.5 hrs

They said the trials could be conducted in quick succession, possibly within a week, depending on weather conditions

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

The government is in the process of obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs) from 13 key departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Defence and the Airports Authority of India. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi will conduct five cloud-seeding trials, each on a separate day, with flights operating for about one to one-and-a-half hours for injecting chemicals into clouds, an official said on Monday.

They said the trials could be conducted in quick succession, possibly within a week, depending on weather conditions.

"If suitable weather is observed, we may conduct all five trials within a week or with gaps of a day or two. The schedule will depend on cloud availability," they said.

Cloud-seeding, also known as artificial rain, is a technique to induce rainfall by dispersing specific substances into clouds, which eventually leads to rain if other weather conditions are favourable.

 

An official from the Environment Department, who requested anonymity, told PTI that the locations for the trials have not been finalised yet.

Also Read

electricity

Electricity bills of Delhi consumers to be hiked by 7-10% in May-Jun period

Alcohol on flight

Delhi excise department targets eateries selling liquor without licence

Army, Soilder, Kathua

India-Pakistan tensions escalate: What's closed, who's on leave? Details

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court upholds decision to keep DND flyway toll free for all

Delhi airport, Airport

Enhanced security measures in place at airports; operations normal

IIT Kanpur, which is leading the experiment from planning to execution, will select the sites based on various scientific and logistical factors. He added that the trials cannot be conducted within the city, including Lutyens' Delhi or near the Indira Gandhi International Airport, due to safety and airspace restrictions.

Therefore, the operations will take place on the outskirts of Delhi, where meteorological conditions will also play a key role.

The official said that during each trial, an aircraft will operate for one to one-and-a-half hours, and the exact schedule will be finalised soon, with the first trial likely to be conducted by the end of May or June.

In a fresh push to combat air pollution, the Delhi cabinet on May 7 approved a proposal to conduct five cloud-seeding trials, with a total project outlay of Rs 3.21 crore. This includes Rs 2.75 crore for the trials (Rs 55 lakh per trial) and a one-time setup cost of Rs 66 lakh for equipment calibration, logistics, and preparatory work.

The government is in the process of obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs) from 13 key departments, including the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Defence and the Airports Authority of India.

"This is a scientific intervention aimed at improving air quality during critical pollution periods. It complements our AI-based monitoring and 24x7 surveillance efforts," Sirsa said, reaffirming the government's commitment to providing clean air to Delhi's residents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Railway

Centre approves expansion of rail network in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district

Turkey

Shiv Sena seeks ban on Turkish firms in India amid tensions with Pakistan

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to address nation at 8 pm today, first since Operation Sindoor

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

'Very unfortunate': Shashi Tharoor on Trump's India-Pak 'mediation' claim

Delhi airport, Airport

India reopens 32 airports after de-escalation with Pak: Check full list

Topics : Delhi Cloud

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon