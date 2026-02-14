TGB Banquets & Hotels standalone net profit declines 2.94% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.32% to Rs 10.57 crore

Net profit of TGB Banquets & Hotels declined 2.94% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.32% to Rs 10.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.5710.2319.4922.481.971.970.660.680.660.68

