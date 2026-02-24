Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2026.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2026.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd spiked 4.92% to Rs 3771.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9643 shares in the past one month.

 

Fine Organic Industries Ltd soared 4.66% to Rs 4862.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 941 shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd surged 4.63% to Rs 934.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock market crash, stock markets, stock market fall

Sensex, Nifty crack 1% as IT weighs; investors lose ₹3 trn: Key reasons

Sensex, Nifty quoted with notable losses in Tuesday's trade amid weakness in IT shares.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 800 pts; Nifty below 25,500; IT drags; Trump's 10% levy takes effect

Japanese PM Sanae Takaichi, Xi Jingping, China

China puts Japanese companies on export control lists as tensions rise

MOFSL sector of the week

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Capital goods; check top stock picks here

Brahmaputra Infrastructure share

Brahmaputra Infra hits 5% upper circuit on ₹397-cr highway project win

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd added 4.34% to Rs 240.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 4.18% to Rs 110.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Silver Touch Tech bags contract from FSSAI to upgrade portal and applications

Silver Touch Tech bags contract from FSSAI to upgrade portal and applications

Nifty traded below 25,550 marks; realty shares decline

Nifty traded below 25,550 marks; realty shares decline

Swan Defence completes five offshore support vessels for San Maritime India

Swan Defence completes five offshore support vessels for San Maritime India

CARE Ratings upgrades ratings of KSH International to 'A/A1'

CARE Ratings upgrades ratings of KSH International to 'A/A1'

Brahmaputra Infrastructure hits the roof after emerging L-1 for Rs 397-Cr NH-458 project

Brahmaputra Infrastructure hits the roof after emerging L-1 for Rs 397-Cr NH-458 project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodayDrug Lord El Mencho KillediQOO 15R SpecsPersonal Finance