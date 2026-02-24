Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Fine Organic Industries Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 24 February 2026.

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd spiked 4.92% to Rs 3771.5 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9643 shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd soared 4.66% to Rs 4862.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 941 shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd surged 4.63% to Rs 934.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd added 4.34% to Rs 240.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 4.18% to Rs 110.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

