Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 167.86% to Rs 3.00 croreNet profit of Richfield Financial Services rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 167.86% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.001.12 168 OPM %36.33-8.04 -PBDT0.150.04 275 PBT0.100.01 900 NP0.090.01 800
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:20 PM IST